China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Price Performance
CPHI stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.60.
China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%.
China Pharma Company Profile
China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.
