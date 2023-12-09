Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $129,540,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $114,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 988.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 705,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,963,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $87,045,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $66,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $171.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.57. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $178.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,907. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

