Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 109,043 Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $24.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.