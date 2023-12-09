Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,472,000 after acquiring an additional 785,426 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 247,019.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 375,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after acquiring an additional 375,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 220,704 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,738,000 after acquiring an additional 166,121 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 384,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,391,000 after acquiring an additional 163,980 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.62. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.