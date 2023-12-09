Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 103.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,245,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 87.8% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 53,632 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $470,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 82.9% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,461,000 after acquiring an additional 62,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $142.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.21.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

