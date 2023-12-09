Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,117 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,593,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,374.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,720,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,405,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,457,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $25.98.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1225 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

