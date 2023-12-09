Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Invests $273,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,455,000 after buying an additional 191,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,964,000 after buying an additional 559,528 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.60 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $113.29. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.38.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

