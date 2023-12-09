Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,803 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,303,000 after purchasing an additional 918,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. HSBC started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $215.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.37.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

