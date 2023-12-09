Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 424 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 263.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 98.8% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 43,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,132.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 153,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 146,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 358,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

