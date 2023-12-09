Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 81,389 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,389 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 17.0% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $54.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

