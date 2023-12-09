Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 8,713 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the period. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 401.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 386.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $47.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $47.16.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

