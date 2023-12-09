Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLH stock opened at $103.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.74. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

