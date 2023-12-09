CME Group Inc. (CME) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 5.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50.

CME Group has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. CME Group has a payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CME Group to earn $9.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.62. 2,493,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.44. CME Group has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,929 shares of company stock worth $3,494,509. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,370,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,962,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,270,000 after purchasing an additional 133,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $610,482,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CME Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,196,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,541,000 after purchasing an additional 634,876 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

