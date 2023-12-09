Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ COGT opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $15.68.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 12.3% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

