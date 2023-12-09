Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 20,314 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $20,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

CTSH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.33. 1,765,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,136. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

