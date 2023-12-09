Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 9th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $150.63 million and $20.51 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00033393 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 651,111,012 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

