Coliseum Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Coliseum Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,417,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918,922 shares during the period. GMS accounts for 21.3% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.38% of GMS worth $236,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of GMS by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.78.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Stephens lifted their price target on GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on GMS in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.13.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

