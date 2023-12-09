Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Trading 1.6% Higher

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$149.25 and last traded at C$148.87. Approximately 53,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 70,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$146.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from C$130.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Colliers International Group
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.