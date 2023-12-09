Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Trading 1.6% Higher

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$149.25 and last traded at C$148.87. Approximately 53,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 70,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$146.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from C$130.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$133.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$137.32. The company has a market cap of C$7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57.

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.