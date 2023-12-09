Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

COLM has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.86.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ COLM opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day moving average is $74.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $985.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.