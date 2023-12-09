Conflux Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50.62 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $714.84 million and approximately $50.62 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,129.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.04 or 0.00176796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.88 or 0.00586504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00051900 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.84 or 0.00398366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00121184 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000670 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,550,188,397 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,550,088,807.356678 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.20222618 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $46,735,639.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

