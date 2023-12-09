Courage Capital Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Courage Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. CONSOL Energy accounts for 4.2% of Courage Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Courage Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CONSOL Energy worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CEIX opened at $101.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $114.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.41). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.50 million. Research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $1,005,620.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,991.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

