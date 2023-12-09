Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE:CRGY opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $14.22.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $642.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.00 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, insider Brandi Kendall purchased 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $99,956.43. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,866.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crescent Energy news, insider Brandi Kendall acquired 9,333 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,956.43. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,866.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $30,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $645,225. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 44,091 shares of company stock valued at $495,215 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,055,000. Northwestern University acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,961 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,320,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,625,000. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Featured Articles

