CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $213,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.55. 1,886,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,591. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,041.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $244.64.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,775 shares of company stock worth $33,933,156. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.71.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

