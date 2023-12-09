Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $115.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $116.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

