CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

CubeSmart has increased its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. CubeSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 110.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

CUBE stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13.

CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,226,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,188,000 after acquiring an additional 138,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,425,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,252,000 after acquiring an additional 173,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $293,769,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,623,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,337,000 after acquiring an additional 740,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

