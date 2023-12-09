CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.5 %

CVS stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.