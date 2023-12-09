Cynosure Management LLC Buys New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cynosure Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE NOW traded up $11.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $699.08. 1,083,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,292. The company has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.55, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $610.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $579.49. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $701.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.