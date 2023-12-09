Cynosure Management LLC Makes New $11.40 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cynosure Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,396,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.4% of Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 396,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,048,000 after purchasing an additional 35,701 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 322,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,853,000 after acquiring an additional 295,230 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.10. 965,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $294.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.85 and a 200-day moving average of $274.63.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

