Cynosure Management LLC Makes New $6.56 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cynosure Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.0% of Cynosure Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.17. 46,687,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,412,392. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $394.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.57.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

