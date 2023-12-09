Cynosure Management LLC Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cynosure Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663 in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Copart Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.39. 4,750,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,155. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

