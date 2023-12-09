Cynosure Management LLC Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cynosure Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,237 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.92. 42,137,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,237,594. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

