Cynosure Management LLC Sells 4,954 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cynosure Management LLC cut its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for 2.5% of Cynosure Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cynosure Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Watsco worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 192.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,908 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 27.7% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of WSO stock traded up $8.82 on Friday, reaching $411.85. 283,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,848. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $243.38 and a one year high of $413.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $377.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.64.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.11.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

