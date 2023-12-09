Cynosure Management LLC Takes $8 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cynosure Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 185,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Cynosure Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $594,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 343.2% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 77,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 59,660 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 952,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,168,000 after purchasing an additional 97,851 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,271,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,824. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.