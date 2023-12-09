Cynosure Management LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $4.86 on Friday, hitting $703.17. 794,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,507. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $397.06 and a 52 week high of $730.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $657.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $649.49. The company has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.50.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

