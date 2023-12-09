Cynosure Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,447,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,523. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.73. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.06.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.