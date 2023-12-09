David Roth Sells 6,287 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) insider David Roth sold 6,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $24,833.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at $24,833.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.2 %

SYRS stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.67.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

