DEI Price Hits $0.0251 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 9th. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 108.4% higher against the dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $187.06 million and $505.50 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

