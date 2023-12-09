Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 399.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,904,000 after buying an additional 15,729,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $60,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,919 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

View Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.