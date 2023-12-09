DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.89.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,724.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,861,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 242.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,100,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,076,000 after buying an additional 1,486,931 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 169.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,616,000 after buying an additional 1,420,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,292,000 after buying an additional 1,375,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

