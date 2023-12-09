Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Purchased by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.4% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 96.3% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,143,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,052,000 after buying an additional 5,956,937 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,194,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,346,000 after purchasing an additional 987,365 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,274,000. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,676,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,374,000 after purchasing an additional 171,380 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,213,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,235,000 after purchasing an additional 224,121 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $23.91. 1,309,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,832. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $25.43.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.