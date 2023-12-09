Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 35,551.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,204 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $33.39 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.97 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

