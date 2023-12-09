Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Purchased by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 738.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at $158,000.

NYSEARCA:DUHP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.55. 897,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,107. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

