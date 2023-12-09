Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Director Sells $1,269,450.00 in Stock

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE:DEI opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 119.25 and a beta of 1.03. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,028,800,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 150.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

