Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Director Sells $1,269,450.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2023

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEIGet Free Report) Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE:DEI opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 119.25 and a beta of 1.03. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Douglas Emmett

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,028,800,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 150.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Stories

