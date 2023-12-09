Douglas M. Schosser Sells 14,383 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in KeyCorp by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.97.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

