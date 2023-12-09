DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is Hein Park Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Hein Park Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,596,000 shares during the period. DraftKings makes up 14.0% of Hein Park Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hein Park Capital Management LP owned about 1.52% of DraftKings worth $9,828,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Argus boosted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

DraftKings Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $35.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,212,070.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,212,070.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,325,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,928,489 shares of company stock valued at $70,387,490. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.