Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. Approximately 1,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0909 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.