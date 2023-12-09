DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.02 Per Share

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

DTE Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. DTE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $108.61 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $122.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.28 and a 200-day moving average of $105.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in DTE Energy by 26.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

