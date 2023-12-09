EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $185.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised EastGroup Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.08.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $173.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $188.85.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,837,000 after purchasing an additional 198,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,276,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

