Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EMN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.67.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,161,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,941,000 after buying an additional 64,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,362,000 after buying an additional 44,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,724,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.