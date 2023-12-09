eCash (XEC) Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last Week

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 9th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $672.03 million and approximately $22.42 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,951.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.29 or 0.00589960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00120974 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00019705 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,574,260,923,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,574,292,173,092 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

